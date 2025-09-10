Macomb County man heads to trial for possessing child sexually abusive material

Charges expected in Canton woman's death; reward on vandalism to Warren mosque; other top stories

A Washington Township, Michigan, man will face trial on six felony charges that resulted after police allegedly found child sexually abusive materials on a phone.

Frederik Stolaj, 21, of Washington Township, waived a preliminary exam in 42-1 District Court and his case has been bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. This decision was made during the probable cause conference Tuesday.

His circuit court arraignment will take place Sept. 29.

Stolaj is facing three charges each of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, prosecutors say. Each charge is a 10-year felony.

Officers with the Troy Police Department were investigating the March 20 shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital when they "came into possession" of Stolaj's phone, prosecutors say. Officers, while examining that device, allegedly found images of child sexually abusive materials.