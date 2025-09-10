Watch CBS News
Crime

Macomb County man heads to trial for possessing child sexually abusive material

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A Washington Township, Michigan, man will face trial on six felony charges that resulted after police allegedly found child sexually abusive materials on a phone. 

Frederik Stolaj, 21, of Washington Township, waived a preliminary exam in 42-1 District Court and his case has been bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. This decision was made during the probable cause conference Tuesday.  

His circuit court arraignment will take place Sept. 29. 

Stolaj is facing three charges each of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, prosecutors say. Each charge is a 10-year felony. 

Officers with the Troy Police Department were investigating the March 20 shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital when they "came into possession" of Stolaj's phone, prosecutors say. Officers, while examining that device, allegedly found images of child sexually abusive materials. 

