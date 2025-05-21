2 Israeli Embassy staff shot and killed outside Jewish Museum in D.C.

Authorities give update on two Israeli Embassy employees shot and killed in Washington, D.C.

Two Israeli Embassy employees, a man and a woman, were shot and killed Wednesday night as they exited the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., officials said. A suspect is in custody.

In a late-night news conference, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said the shooting was reported at 9:08 p.m. local time outside the museum, which is located near an FBI field office.

The scene outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., after two Israeli embassy staff were shot and killed on May 21, 2025. Jonathan Ernst / REUTERS

Smith said the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, Illinois, was initially "observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum" before he approached a group of four people, "produced a handgun," and shot the two victims.

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find the victims with gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing, the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department told CBS News.

"We believe the shooting was committed by a single suspect who is now in custody," Smith said.

Two law enforcement sources told CBS News the shooting appears to have been a targeted attack.

The suspect entered the museum immediately following the shooting and was arrested by museum security, the police chief reported.

"The suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered," Smith said, adding that he "implied that he committed the offense."

Smith said that he "chanted 'free, free Palestine,' while in custody."

Yechiel Leiter, Israeli ambassador to the U.S., told reporters the two victims were a couple about to become engaged.

"The couple that was gunned down tonight in the name of Free Palestine was a young couple about to be engaged," Leiter said. "The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem. They were a beautiful couple who came to enjoy an evening in Washington's cultural center."

Leiter said that he spoke to President Trump by phone following the shooting, as did U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who attended the news conference and earlier said that she responded to the scene of the shooting.

"I spoke to the president of the United States multiple times tonight," Bondi said. "On behalf of the president, his prayers are with all of us, all of the Jewish community, all of us in Washington, D.C."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that D.C. Police and the FBI will be investigating.

"We will not tolerate antisemitism," Bowser said, later adding that "the FBI's role of course as always when there is any possibility of a terrorist act, or acts motivated by hate or other bias, the FBI will be conducting those investigations."

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem wrote on X that "two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC."

FBI Director Kash Patel also wrote on social media that "my team and I have been briefed on the shooting tonight in downtown DC outside the Capital Jewish Museum and near our Washington Field Office." Patel said the FBI was working with Metropolitan police on the investigation.

"There is no ongoing threat to public safety," the FBI Washington Field Office wrote on X.