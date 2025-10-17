Warren Truck Assembly Plant starts multi-week production shutdown

The Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Warren, Michigan, owned and operated by Stellantis, has begun a three-week production shutdown, the company has confirmed.

The idling that started the week of October 13 resulted from a parts shortage, Stellantis said. The company said it expects to resume production of Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer at the site during the week of November 3.

Warren Truck Assembly has been producing trucks since 1938, and is owned and operated by Stellantis.

Stellantis recently announced a nearly $100 million investment to retool the facility, with range-extended EV and internal combustion engine large SUVs to be built there starting in 2028. That effort is expected to add more than 900 jobs at Warren Truck Assembly, in addition to other jobs in Illinois, Ohio and Indiana.