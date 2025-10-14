Stellantis announces $13 billion investment in Michigan, 3 other states

Stellantis announced on Tuesday a $13 billion investment in four states, including new vehicles to be built in Michigan.

The new investment over the next four years is said to bring 5,000 jobs and production of five new vehicles in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana. Officials say the investment is the largest in the company's 100-year history in the United States.

More than half of those jobs are geared toward the Belvidere Assembly Plant, which is expected to reopen in 2027 after it was idled at the end of February 2023.

In Michigan, the automaker plans to "develop an all-new range-extended EV and internal combustion engine large SUV" that will be produced at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant beginning in 2028, according to a news release. The production is expected to bring 900 jobs to the plant. Additionally, the company will invest nearly $100 million to retool the plant.

The Warren facility currently produces the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

Stellantis also plans to invest $130 million in the Detroit Assembly Complex to produce the next-generation Dodge Durango beginning in 2029.

In a statement on Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the investment will "help us continue to make cars and trucks that people rely on every day."

"I am grateful to Stellantis for betting on Michigan once again, building on our work to bring more manufacturing back home," Whitmer said. "Over the last few years, Stellantis has expanded in Michigan, and we will continue working with them to make it easier to manufacture in Michigan by investing in workforce development, cutting red tape, incentivizing R&D, and increasing government efficiency.

Whitmer added, "Since I took office, we've worked across the aisle to win every possible auto project, securing more than 36,000 auto jobs. Thanks to partners like Stellantis and our massive network of auto suppliers, we will continue to dominate the auto industry and bring supply chains home even as we face national economic uncertainty. We don't care what you drive—gas, diesel, hybrid, or electric—as long as it's made in Michigan. Together, let's keep bringing manufacturing home, growing the middle class, and putting the world on wheels."

Other investments include $600 million in Illinois to produce the Jeep Compass and Cherokee beginning in 2027, bringing 3,300 jobs. The automaker announced in January that it would reopen the Belvidere facility.

In Ohio, Stellantis announced a $400 million investment to assemble a new midsize truck at the Toledo Assembly Complex. Production is set to begin in 2028 and bring 900 jobs.

Stellantis also announced it is planning to bring more than $100 million and add 100 jobs to produce the new GMET4 EVO four-cylinder engine in Kokomo, Indiana.

"This investment in the U.S. – the single largest in the Company's history – will drive our growth, strengthen our manufacturing footprint and bring more American jobs to the states we call home," said Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO and North America COO. "As we begin our next 100 years, we are putting the customer at the center of our strategy, expanding our vehicle offerings and giving them the freedom to choose the products they want and love."