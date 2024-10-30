Warren police respond to $60M lawsuit filed by woman injured in police chase

Warren police release dashcam in response to $60 million lawsuit filed by woman injured in pursuit

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — On Wednesday, Warren police responded to a $60 million lawsuit filed by a woman accusing the department of negligence and reckless conduct when she was hit by a car fleeing from officers.

Brittny Turner alleges in the lawsuit that police officers did not activate their lights and sirens during a pursuit. Warren police say that's simply not true, and they have the dashcam video to prove it.

The intersection of Eight Mile Road and Mound is where Turner says her life changed forever. Just before 9 a.m. on June 8, she says she was heading westbound on Eight Mile when she was suddenly hit by another car.

"I remember having a green light, and I went to the green light, and all of remember is boom," Turner said.

The Dodge Charger that hit Brittny was driven by Keith Jones. During a press conference, Warren police said they initially tried pulling Jones over for driving without a visible license.

They say Dodge Chargers are often stolen vehicles in the city and that caused concern for officers.

"We do engage in proactive police work, and sometimes when you engage in proactive police work, suspects do flee," said Warren police Lt. John Gajewski.

Police say Jones drove away instead of stopping, and that's when officers activated their lights and sirens.

Investigators released the dashcam video showing the police chase before the crash.

"There is one person who made the decision to turn this from a traffic stop to a vehicle pursuit and that is Keith Jones," Gajewski said.

Police admit that during the pursuit, speeds reached triple digits.

"We did crest a little bit over 100 mph," Gajewski said.

By the time officers caught up with Jones, the collision involving Turner had already happened.

"I don't remember seeing nor hearing any lights and sirens. I didn't have my music on. I had my sunroof open, and I had my windows partially down," Turner said.

Turner was taken to the hospital for multiple injuries.

"I'm okay. I just thank God I'm here to be a mother, a wife, just all the way around," she said.

Warren police say that they look forward to reporting on the dismissal of the lawsuit.

A few months ago, Jones pleaded guilty to one charge of fleeing and alluding. He had no prior history and was sentenced to a combination of jail time and probation.