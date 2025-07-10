Warren police claim fatal shooting of suspect "was a direct result of his own actions"

Representatives from the Warren Police Department said during a press conference Thursday that the shot that killed a domestic violence suspect amid a pursuit and shootout was self-inflicted and not from a police weapon.

The Michigan State Police, assisted by Detroit Police, are conducting the investigation into what Warren has already called an "officer-involved shooting." During the press conference led by Lt. John Gajewski, the department's public information officer, there was a replay of part of the dispatch call, along with some of the body cam and dash cam video from that night.

"Our goal for today is to set the record straight," Gajewski said.

"Our facts, supported by compelling video and other evidence, will unquestionably demonstrate that the deceased's death was a direct result of his own actions involving a firearm as officers approached him," their statement ahead of the press conference said.

The shots that were fired

There were a total of eight shots fired by two Warren Police officers, according to details at the presentation. Gajewski said this number is far less than the 40 to 50 shots mentioned in some rumors of the incident

None of the police bullets was the one that killed the suspect, who has been identified as Rakim Wright, age 32.

Warren police are issued 9 mm pistols as their service firearms. The bullet that struck the suspect in the head was from a .45-caliber weapon, Warren Deputy Police Commissioner Charles Rushton said. The man was found on the ground with a .45-caliber weapon in his hand, a gun that was later determined to be stolen from Westfield.

Both of the officers who fired a weapon, and their shift partners, are now on leave, for a total of four officers on leave.

Michigan State Police are investigating

Warren Police said both in a press release issued Thursday and at the press conference that they took the step of speaking to the media and public - despite the fact this is now a Michigan State Police investigation - to specifically address what they called the "blatantly incorrect narratives" that have been circulating over the incident.

"While social media and neighborhood commentary moves at lightning speed, investigations of this nature take much more time," the press release said.

"We are not the primary investigative agency on this," Gajewski said.

What led up to the chase

As related by Warren police, the man who was fatally shot during that altercation was a suspect in a domestic violence incident in Warren. That 911 call was placed at about 2:53 a.m.

When officers arrived at the Warren home, the suspect had already left. Part of the presentation included video clips of the woman crying, although her image was blocked out.

Police found the red Chrysler that the suspect was believed to have been driving, and a pursuit began around 3 a.m. Rushton said the Warren officers notified Detroit dispatchers as the pursuit traveled into that city.

The police dash cam picks up the sound of gunfire during the pursuit, and an officer can be heard shouting, "He's shooting at us!"

Once in the area of Castle Avenue in Detroit, the suspect got out of the car and started to run off. Police then started to run after him.

He was then found with a gunshot wound to his head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Gajewski said that while this was an "officer-involved shooting," the suspect "took his own life."