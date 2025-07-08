Warren domestic violence suspect dead after gunfire exchange with police

A man who was a suspect in a domestic violence incident in Warren and then fled police is dead after a shootout with officers early Tuesday in Detroit.

The Warren Police Department report is listing the incident as an "officer-involved shooting."

The series of circumstances began after Warren Police were sent to a disturbance call at the home in the 13000 block of Prospect Avenue, according to the report. A woman who was there reported her boyfriend assaulted and strangled her before attempting to set a fire at the home.

The man fled the scene, driving in a Chrysler sedan, before police arrived.

Police checked on the woman and confirmed she did "not sustain any serious injuries," the report said.

Officers also learned at that time that the man was likely armed when he left.

He was believed to be in the area of McNichols and Van Dyke. Police then found the Chrysler in that area, where a police pursuit began around 3 a.m.

"During the vehicle pursuit, the suspect fired several shots at officers from his vehicle," the Warren police report said.

Once in the area of Castle Avenue and Kenney, the suspect got out of the car and ran off, "continuing to fire shots at officers with officers returning fire."

The man was then found with a gunshot wound to his head near a home at Castle Avenue and Montileu Street in the city of Detroit. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Detroit Fire Department.

Warren Police Detective Bureau and Detroit Police Department are continuing to investigate the situation.

"No officers were injured and there is no ongoing threat to the community," the report said.

Additional details are expected to be released later.