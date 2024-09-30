2 dead, Warren police officers critically injured in early morning crash

3 charged after assaulting Michigan deputy over chicken, Lions host Seahawks and more top stories

3 charged after assaulting Michigan deputy over chicken, Lions host Seahawks and more top stories

3 charged after assaulting Michigan deputy over chicken, Lions host Seahawks and more top stories

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead and two Warren police officers were injured after a crash early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Monday near Schoenherr Road and Prospect Avenue, when a white Dodge Durango and a Warren police cruiser were involved in a crash. Officials said the officers were traveling southbound on Schoenherr.

Two people are dead and two Warren police officers are in critical condition after a crash early Monday morning. CBS Detroit

One of the officers involved in the crash had to be removed from the cruiser by the fire department.

The two occupants of the Durango were pronounced deceased at the scene, while the two officers were hospitalized. One of those officers is in critical condition.

Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said this was not a police pursuit. However, around 7:30 a.m. Monday at a gas station at Groesbeck and Schoenherr, there was a police pursuit following an attempted theft of an ATM with a black SUV. Police believe that case involved a tri-country string of stealing ATMs.

Families are at the scene of the crash at Schoenherr and Prospect.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the crash.