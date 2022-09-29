Warren Police Makes Major Drug Bust, Seizes Fentanyl, Guns

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said a major drug bust took place in the area of 12 Mile and Van Dyke early Monday morning.

"We're not releasing anymore information at this time, this is an active investigation and we expect more arrests," Dwyer said during a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Mayor Jim Fouts was also hush on the details of the bust, but did praise the Warren Police Department for getting the guns and fentanyl out of the city.

"The Warren Police is working with federal authorities and I want to commend the Warren Police for doing a great job," Fouts said.

Mayor Fouts said police confiscated guns and drugs, including the deadly synthetic opioid known as fentanyl.

"It's dangerous, our police officers have to wear gloves to handle this dangerous drug, and I think we need to do everything we can to stop these dealers of death, and that's what people are that get involved with fentanyl," Fouts added.

Mayor Fouts mentioned that he expects there will be more arrest in the coming days that may involve several more cities.

Mayor Fouts also wanted to highlight another disturbing trend where individuals have begun to carry Narcan needles with them in the case of an overdose situation.

"This is not good trend and I am concerned about this too, Narcan should only be used by the proper authorities to save someone's life," Fouts explained.

Right now, the state of Michigan ranks number 10 on the list of most overdose deaths from 2013 - 2021, according to the Center for Disease Control, or the CDC.