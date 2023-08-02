Warren Mayor Jim Fouts plans to sue city council, alleges his civil rights were violated

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Warren Mayor Jim Fouts plans to sue Warren's city council, alleging his civil rights were violated when he was prevented from seeking a fifth term.

Fouts is holding a press conference with members of his legal team at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Andiamo Showroom in Warren.

Fouts is bringing the lawsuit to the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

In April, the State Court of Appeals ruled that Fouts could not seek a seek a fifth term in office.

Fouts, who was first elected mayor in 2007, had filed for paperwork in January 2023 to run for a fifth term despite a 2020 amendment to the city's charter.

The amendment required all city elected offices to have a three-term limit or 12 years. Before the amendment, the mayor's office had a five-term limit or 20 years.

In July, the Michigan Department of State announced it was investigating a complaint alleging Fouts violated the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.