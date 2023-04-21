Watch CBS News
Court of Appeals rules Warren Mayor Jim Fouts can't seek fifth term

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The State Court of Appeals has ruled that Warren Mayor Jim Fouts cannot seek a fifth term in office. 

Fouts, who was first elected mayor in 2007, had filed for paperwork in January 2023 to run for a fifth term despite a 2020 amendment to the city's charter.

The amendment required all city elected offices to have a three-term limit or 12 years. Prior to the amendment, the mayor's office had a five-term limit or 20 years. 

A Macomb County judge had recently ruled in favor of Fouts after the Warren City Council filed a lawsuit challenging his eligibility. 

