State investigates alleged campaign violation by Warren Mayor Jim Fouts

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of State says it is investigating a complaint alleging Warren Mayor Jim Fouts violated the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.

The complaint, which was filed by attorney Jeffrey Schroder on behalf of the city council, alleges Fouts used 12 minutes of his speech on June 22 to announce political endorsements of candidates for the upcoming municipal election. The address is covered by "TV Warren," which is a government TV channel funded by Warren's communications department.

The Department of State notified Fouts of the investigation in a letter, dated July 5, explaining it did not make the complaint or will be accepting the allegations as true. The department says it will proceed after Fouts submits a response.

Under Michigan law, it is unlawful for a public body to use or authorize "the use of equipment, supplies, personnel, funds, or other public resources to make a contribution or expenditure."

The complaint says the endorsement segment replayed multiple times on TV and it has been running on social media, alleging "this could be worth tens of thousands of dollars of free campaign advertising and endorsements, unlawfully at public expense." According to the channel program schedule, the State of the City address aired every day between June 26 and July 2.

The complaint also mentioned a 2018 conciliation agreement made between the city and the state, stemming from allegations that Fouts authorized expenditures in the amount of $761.90 to advertise a fundraiser sponsored by a political action committee during the 2016 State of the City address.

In that case, the Department of the State determined there may be reason to believe Fouts violated the campaign finance law, and Fouts reimbursed the City of Warren.

"After 16 years as mayor and a prior violation for using the same 'State of the City' address to make illegal campaign expenditures, there is no excuse for this violation," read the complaint. "And unlike the 2016 violation, the mayor and his subordinances are violating the law every day by continually running this illegal advertisement in the city's government channel and maintaining it on the city website and social media accounts."

In a statement, Fouts says the address was a private event sponsored by a private entity, and any comments made were simply part of his speech, which have occurred for decades.

"It is materially no different than if I were to meet with a homeowner, group, or encounter residents at some other location in or outside the City. As this was a planned event and has occurred in the past, numerous media outlets followed my remarks and produced news stories concerning it."

Fouts says after receiving the complaint, he requested to have that portion of the speech removed.

You can read Fouts' full statement below: