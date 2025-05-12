Warren man charged after senior citizen lost more than $40,000 in scam

How to protecting seniors from falling prey to scams

A Warren man faces multiple charges over a financial scam in which a senior citizen from Oakland County, Michigan, lost more than $40,000.

Mohammad Gazi, 498, of Warren, has been charged with false pretenses, attempted false pretenses and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, according to the press release issued Monday by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald.

The Waterford victim received a telephone call from someone pretending to be a representative of McAfee Computer Security and claimed funds had been mistakenly deposited in her account, the report said. On three occasions, she was instructed to withdraw money and turn the money over to a man identified by police as the defendant.

The victim provided more than $40,000 total during three transactions.

After a fourth contact, the victim became suspicious and contacted the police.

The defendant was apprehended as part of a sting operation.

"Scammers attempt to exploit people's trust and goodwill, especially seniors," McDonald said in her statement. "I encourage everyone to be cautious of unsolicited calls or texts that seem suspicious. Trust your gut and never give away personal information to unverified callers. If you're unsure, call the police."

The false pretenses charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or 3 times the value of the money or property involved, whichever is greater. The attempted false pretenses charge is punishable by up to five years in prison. Using a computer to commit a crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

The above video previously aired on April 29, 2025.