Warren police searching for driver accused of spilling 175 gallons of antifreeze

About 175 gallons of antifreeze spilled earlier this week in Warren, Michigan, and police are seeking the driver involved, as the response and cleanup costs will hit over $10,000.

The incident happened shortly early Tuesday on Eight Mile Road near Van Dyke Road, on the border of Warren and Detroit.

Multiple emergency calls were placed with reports of a hazardous materials spill in the area, according to the Warren Police Department. The vehicle involved fled the scene.

When Warren police and fire crews arrived about 5:45 a.m., they determined that about 175 gallons of antifreeze had spilled. A large plastic container that once held the liquid was found in the roadway. The container had no company markings or other identifying information.

"Due to the size of the spill and potential environmental concerns, the road was temporarily closed while the Wayne County Road Commission conducted cleanup operations. Thankfully, responders confirmed there was no environmental or health risk from the spill," the report said.

Security video of pickup sought in hazardous materials spill July 1, 2025, on Eight Mile Road in Warren, Michigan. Warren Police Department

Security video and other electronic resources helped investigators conclude that a black Ford pickup truck was responsible for the hazardous materials spill, which happened about 4:19 a.m. The pickup was pulling a trailer with a large container of antifreeze at the time of the accident. After the spill, the Ford was seen northbound on Van Dyke near Stephens.

There was also a yellow cage of some kind in the truck bed, the security videos show.

While there were no injuries, police say the emergency response and cleanup efforts are estimated to have cost over $10,000.

Police ask that anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved contact Warren Police Detective R. Addis at 586-574-4771 or raddis@warrenpd.org.