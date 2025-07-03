Watch CBS News

Truck spills antifreeze container, Warren police seeking driver

About 175 gallons of antifreeze was spilled on Eight Mile Road early Tuesday. Warren police are seeking information about the pickup driver that was hauling the load, as the response and cleanup costs are estimated to be over $10,000.
