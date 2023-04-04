Wallside Windows providing half-off Lyft rides home from Detroit's Opening Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Fans headed to Comerica Park for Opening Day on Thursday have the opportunity to get 50% off Lyft rides home thanks to Wallside Windows.

To get the half-off ride from the game on Thursday, April 6, fans can enter WALLSIDE2023 as the promo code in the Lyft app before requesting a ride.

"Opening Day is a holiday in Detroit. At Wallside Windows, we love the Tigers. I'm a fan; my father is a fan. We know many of our employees and customers are Tigers fans, too," said Wallside President Adam Blanck. "We want to make sure everyone who celebrates our team gets home smartly and safely."

For this promotion, Wallside Windows will cover half off the Lyft ride up to a $15 maximum credit.

The Detroit Tigers will play against the Boston Red Sox for the team's home opener.

Join CBS News Detroit's Kris Laudien, Sandra Ali and Ronnie Duncan live starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday for Opening Day coverage.