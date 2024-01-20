Viral Detroit Lions billboards mystery unraveled: "The Bucs Stop Here"

Who is behind the Detroit Lions billboards? CBS News Detroit investigates

Who is behind the Detroit Lions billboards? CBS News Detroit investigates

Who is behind the Detroit Lions billboards? CBS News Detroit investigates

(CBS DETROIT) - If you've been cruising around Metro Detroit lately, chances are you've come across the enigmatic billboards proclaiming, "The Bucs Stop Here." The viral sensation has left everyone wondering, who is behind these bold statements.

CBS News Detroit's Ibrahim Samra took on the mission to unveil the mystery.

In a quest to find the elusive "Billboard Guy," CBS News Detroit went out and spoke to some suspicious-looking Lions fans, including Dennis Piotrowski, who was seen walking out of Ford Field Friday.

"Whoever he is, he's a hell of a fan," Pitrowski said.

Rich Sorensen, a lifelong Lions fan, expresses his frustration, referencing a Taylor Decker touchdown that should have happened that sparked the initial billboard trolling frenzy from an anonymous Lions fan.

"I do not know," Sorenson said when questioned about the billboards. "Whoever it is has a lot more money than me," he said.

Former reporter Chris McCarus, who was outside taking pictures of the stadium, was also questioned but unfortunately, not only did he not know about who was behind the billboards, but he also had not done an investigative journalism into the matter.

However, CBS Detroit did and tracked down the very last person to speak with the fan Jeff Terlep, the general manager of Outfront Media.

Terlep, in an interview, discloses that the mysterious fan wishes to remain anonymous but is an existing client.

"I can't tell you who he is," Terlep said.

When asked about the cost of the billboards, Terlep remains tight-lipped but reveals they've purchased six in Detroit, along with placements in Mid-Michigan and Grand Rapids.

As the anticipation for upcoming games builds, Terlep speculates on potential messages depending on the opponents.

"I got visions of cheese graders and eating some cheese. Everybody likes a little bit of charcuterie," Terlep said when referring to the Green Bay Packers.

As for Tampa Bay, he confidently asserts, "The Bucs Stop Here," emphasizing the foreign environment opponents face in Detroit and the most recent billboard displayed all over Metro Detroit.

Despite the investigative efforts, the identity of the Lions billboard-buying fan remains undisclosed, leaving Detroit in suspense.