Vigil held for Southgate couple whose home was rocked by explosion

Neighbors and friends of a family whose home in Southgate, Michigan, was rocked by an explosion on April 3 held a candlelight gathering Sunday evening.

The explosion killed 37-year-old Amber Benedict.

Her husband, Paul, age 38, remains in a hospital for care of his critical injuries. Some of those meeting for the candlelight vigil gathering also took that time to speak with Paul via a video phone connection to the hospital.

Hundreds of people attended the outdoor gathering to remember and pay their respects to Amber and share their prayers for Paul's recovery.

This coming Friday would have been the couple's 10th anniversary.

"She was always smiling. I mean always," said Leane Herndon, Amber's mother. "She was thriving in her cookie business and that meant more to her than anything. They weren't able to have children, so she said that she wanted to be the best aunt in the world, and she was to all her nieces and nephews."

One of the couples' cats is confirmed to have died in the explosion, there has been no sign yet of their other cat and their dog.

The explosion also damaged some nearby structures, including the home next door of Bob and Kathy Wood.