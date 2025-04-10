Southgate couple still reeling after losing home in deadly explosion

Exactly one week ago, the Southgate community was rocked after a home exploded. One woman died in the blast, and her husband is still recovering in the hospital.

The explosion affected nearby neighbors, including Bob and Kathy Wood. Their home was destroyed.

"With the impact, I wouldn't be surprised at all that. None of that structure at all could be saved," said family friend Glenn Higgins.

Bob and Kathy Woods. Glenn Higgins

Higgins says the Woods, his close friends, live in a house near Burns and Edison streets. The home caught fire from the explosion next door and is now nothing but charred wood, burnt brick, and crumbled debris.

"When it happened there was just an immediate blast that actually blew Kathy out of the bed," Higgins said.

The couple now displaced, walked away with only minor injuries. Their pets were killed, and all belongings and their vehicles are gone.

"Really, really close to everything. Especially everything sentimental, pictures, all that stuff," said Higgins.

Higgins tells CBS News Detroit that the Woods have insurance and are trying to figure out their next move.

"They haven't really made it that far in the process yet to know if they'll be rebuilding this home or if they'll end up having to look elsewhere," Higgins said.

The aftermath of Bob and Kathy Wood's home after the explosion on April 3, 2025. Glenn Higgins

Though Higgins says the couple is far more concerned about their neighbors directly hit by the blast, the community support they've received is appreciated.

"I think they deserve any bit of help that they're getting and I think that so many people want to help them because they are those kind of people that aren't as concerned with themselves as they are with their neighbors. When people are able to do something whether it's small or big or whatever, it just. It means a lot," said Higgins.

Higgins says despite everything the couple has been through in the last week, they remain in good spirits. He says they're currently staying with family and are looking for temporary housing.

Anyone interested in helping the family can email Glenn Higgins at glenn.lpjr@gmail.com.