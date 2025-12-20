Family and friends of chef killed in Warren gather for vigil at place where he died

A vigil was held in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday for Mucari Finley at the place where he died earlier this month.

His family says they want to reclaim the space to remember the life taken, not the person who took it.

Loved ones joined hands in prayer on the front lawn of the home where Mucari was killed on Westminster Avenue.

On Dec. 12, he was stabbed to death in 30-year-old Dominick Robinson's home. An incident that was partially streamed online, where family and friends say lies where shared.

"Social media can be evil," said Stanley Wright.

Wright, the victim's father, says his son didn't know Robinson.

"He was famous at the DAC. Everyone loved Mucari," said coworker and friend Candice Wroblewski.

Wroblewski says she worked with Mucari at the Detroit Athletic Club. She says he was a chef with a big future.

"He was an ambitious, certified amazing chef. That was his truth," said Wroblewski.

Robinson was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff on Dec. 12 and has since been charged with first-degree premeditated murder.