Woman in custody after homicide, barricaded situation in Warren, police say

One woman was taken into custody after a body was found inside a home and an hours-long barricaded situation on Friday in Warren, Michigan, according to police.

At about 5:14 a.m. on Dec. 12, police responded to a home in the area of Westminster near Peters Avenue after dispatch received a call from someone reporting that a friend admitted during a FaceTime call to killing a person. The caller also reported seeing a body on the floor while talking to the friend.

Responding officers spotted a deceased man inside the home through the front window. A woman inside the home refused to come to the door, police say.

Warren police say dispatch contacted the woman, who made statements about potential involvement in the man's death and threats toward officers. At about 6:40 a.m., negotiators with the Special Response Team connected with the woman, who eventually surrendered after nearly five hours.

The woman was arrested and was seen with minor lacerations to her hand, which police happened before she was taken into custody. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Details on the deceased victim or the suspect, such as age and name, are unknown.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren Police Department.