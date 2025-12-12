Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman in custody after homicide, barricaded situation in Warren, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

One woman was taken into custody after a body was found inside a home and an hours-long barricaded situation on Friday in Warren, Michigan, according to police.

At about 5:14 a.m. on Dec. 12, police responded to a home in the area of Westminster near Peters Avenue after dispatch received a call from someone reporting that a friend admitted during a FaceTime call to killing a person. The caller also reported seeing a body on the floor while talking to the friend.

Responding officers spotted a deceased man inside the home through the front window. A woman inside the home refused to come to the door, police say.

Warren police say dispatch contacted the woman, who made statements about potential involvement in the man's death and threats toward officers. At about 6:40 a.m., negotiators with the Special Response Team connected with the woman, who eventually surrendered after nearly five hours.

The woman was arrested and was seen with minor lacerations to her hand, which police happened before she was taken into custody. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Details on the deceased victim or the suspect, such as age and name, are unknown.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren Police Department.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue