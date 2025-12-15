Suspect accused of stabbing man to death in Warren charged with first-degree murder

A suspect who is accused of stabbing a man to death last week in Warren, Michigan, after an hours-long police standoff has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the 30-year-old suspect was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 15, and received a $2 million cash-only bond, with no 10%. The suspect was ordered to have a mental evaluation. If released, she must wear a steel-cuff tether.

At about 5:14 a.m. Dec. 12, police responded to the area of Westminster near Peters Avenue for a reported death. Police arrived at the scene and spotted a body on the floor of the home through a window. Police say the suspect refused to exit the home, leading to an hours-long standoff.

At about 6:40 a.m., negotiators with the Special Response Team connected with the suspect, who eventually surrendered nearly five hours later.

Prosecutors allege that the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times, killing him.

"Premeditated murder is among the most serious crimes recognized by the law. My office is committed to pursuing justice and seeking accountability for the victim and the victim's family, who have suffered an unimaginable loss," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 23, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Dec. 30.

Note: The video above previously aired on Dec. 12, 2025.