Vigil held for block party mass shooting victims on Detroit's eastside

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Police Chief James White said the block party mass shooting that killed two people and injured 19 was "absolutely unacceptable" during a vigil held Thursday.

"The party has to end if it's past 10 p.m. It's too long, disrupting a neighborhood, playing loud music; it's just not going to be tolerated," White said to the crowd.

Many agree that the July 7 shooting is one of the most devastating incidents in Detroit's history, but note work is being done on a broader level.

County Commissioner Martha G. Scott said, "In my committee, health and human service, we're doing some more things for young people, and we're going to merge with Detroit to do these things."

Monica Murry's granddaughter Keon'Ne Tremble died in June after five people were shot at an east side block party.

That shooting happened less than a mile from Reno and Rossini, and the shooter still hasn't been arrested. Murry said it's unspeakable to know that three lives were taken within four weeks, all due to gun violence.

"They [residents] should be able to party on their block…without any problems," Murry said.

Many attending the prayer vigil reflect on how community action is needed to prevent the violence. Some even hope that more services will be available to give the younger generation activities to do.

"We need for this community to open up its doors; the churches, not even the recreation centers, everywhere need to open up their doors," Murry said.

As prayers were shared, the hope was that the chaos could end together. Detroit Councilman Scott Benson said nine guns were recovered from the scene of last weekend's mass shooting.

"When your thought process is sun visor, sunglasses, cellphone, wallet keys, and a gun that's a problem," Benson said.

On Wednesday, the Detroit police said 11 of the victims were released from the hospital, while eight were still be treated, but were in stable condition.