Video shows Sterling Heights police save man, dogs from house fire

(CBS DETROIT) - Sterling Heights police saved a man and his three dogs from a house fire over the weekend.

Police responded to a home in the 38500 block of Trafalgar Way around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, after a fire broke out in the man's kitchen and quickly engulfed his house.

According to police, Officer Jesse Ingrum, who was one of the first officers to respond, heard the man yelling for help and banging on the walls at the back of the home. Ingrum kicked in the rear door and found the man on the ground, disoriented and bleeding from his head. Ingrum quickly helped the man to his feet and brought him to the front of the house, where he could be treated by the fire department for his injuries. While Ingrum was assisting the man, other officers located the man's dogs inside the house and rescued them.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other homes.

"I commend my officers for their quick thinking and selflessness," Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski said. "Their actions undoubtedly saved a man and his dog's lives. They acted with courage and determination, putting their own safety at risk to protect others. I'm proud of the officer's heroic efforts and grateful that all involved were able to escape the incident safely."