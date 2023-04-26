VIDEO: Police seek 4 suspects in April 7 apartment fire on Detroit's west side

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department has released an update with video footage of suspects wanted in connection to setting a fire at an apartment complex on the city's west side.

Police say at about 3:48 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7 suspects set fire to an apartment building in the 13500 block of LaSalle Boulevard.

Four suspects arrived at the apartment building in a light-colored SUV, and three of them exited the vehicle. One suspect stood as the lookout and two suspects ran up to the building and started the fire.

Video footage shows the three suspects then getting back into the SUV, with the driver as the fourth suspect, and then fleeing the scene.

The identity of the suspects is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

