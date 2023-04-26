Watch CBS News
Local News

VIDEO: Police seek 4 suspects in April 7 apartment fire on Detroit's west side

/ CBS Detroit

VIDEO: Police seek 4 suspects in April 7 apartment fire on Detroit's west side
VIDEO: Police seek 4 suspects in April 7 apartment fire on Detroit's west side 00:28

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department has released an update with video footage of suspects wanted in connection to setting a fire at an apartment complex on the city's west side. 

Police say at about 3:48 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7 suspects set fire to an apartment building in the 13500 block of LaSalle Boulevard. 

More than 20 displaced after apartment fire in Detroit 02:11

Four suspects arrived at the apartment building in a light-colored SUV, and three of them exited the vehicle. One suspect stood as the lookout and two suspects ran up to the building and started the fire.

Video footage shows the three suspects then getting back into the SUV, with the driver as the fourth suspect, and then fleeing the scene. 

The identity of the suspects is unknown at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

Red Cross shelters Detroit apartment fire victims 01:47

READ MORE: 

More than 20 people displaced after apartment fire in Detroit

Red Cross shelters Detroit apartment fire victims

First published on April 26, 2023 / 10:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.