VIDEO: Ann Arbor firefighters put out vehicle fire

By Sara Powers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Firefighters put out a vehicle fire in Ann Arbor Wednesday afternoon. 

VEHICLE FIRE - December 6, 2023 at 3:58 pm, shift 2, Engine 1-2, Rescue 1-1, and Batt Chief 1-1 responded on a vehicle fire on North Ingalls north of Huron. The fire was caused by a mechanical failure in the engine compartment. There were no injuries.

Posted by City of Ann Arbor Fire Department - Government on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

At about 3:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, crews responded to a report of a vehicle that caught on fire on North Ingalls, just north of Huron.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department says the vehicle caught on fire due to a mechanical failure in the engine compartment. 

No one was injured during this incident. 

First published on December 7, 2023 / 7:24 AM EST

