VIDEO: Ann Arbor firefighters put out vehicle fire

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Firefighters put out a vehicle fire in Ann Arbor Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, crews responded to a report of a vehicle that caught on fire on North Ingalls, just north of Huron.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department says the vehicle caught on fire due to a mechanical failure in the engine compartment.

No one was injured during this incident.