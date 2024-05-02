VP Kamala Harris to visit Detroit to talk on Black-owned businesses, medical debt

Donald Trump goes after judge during campaign stop in Michigan

Donald Trump goes after judge during campaign stop in Michigan

Donald Trump goes after judge during campaign stop in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Detroit next week, with plans to highlight how the administration has made investments in Black-owned small businesses, increasing capital and creating jobs for underserved communities.

In addition, the vice president will talk about the administration has erased medical debt, forgiven student loan debt, invested in infrastructure and worked to provide more affordable housing for Americans, according to a release from the White House.

Harris will be in Detroit on Monday, May 6, following a tour stop in Atlanta. The specific time of her Detroit visit has not yet been released.

This comes as both President Biden and former President Donald Trump are trying to garner support from voters in Michigan, a key battleground state in the 2024 election. The two are close in Michigan according to recent polls, with Mr. Biden gaining ground on Trump.

Trump visited Freeland, Michigan on May 1, where he called the judge presiding over his trial "crooked" after he was held in contempt of court for violating a gag order. This was the former president's third campaign stop in Michigan this year. On April 2, he visited Grand Rapids and criticized Mr. Biden's handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mr. Biden is scheduled to speak at an NAACP dinner in Detroit on May 19, but was most recently in the state in March, when he visited Saginaw to gain support from Black voters. However, some community leaders criticized Mr. Biden following his visit and said he skipped a planned visit to a Black church and that he failed to meet with enough Black members of the community.

The last time Harris was in Michigan was when she traveled to Grand Rapids in February.