Trump to focus remarks on U.S.-Mexico border during visit to Michigan

A look into Biden, Trump presidential campaigns after Super Tuesday

(CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump is heading to Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Trump will speak at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids at 2:30 p.m. on April 2, according to a news release from his campaign on Thursday.

The former president will deliver remarks on "Biden's Border Bloodbath," the release said.

This visit comes after recent attacks from Michigan Republicans on Biden's immigration policies.

"Joe Biden is allowing an invasion at our border and now West Michigan is dealing with the preventable murders in our backyard, said Pete Hoekstra, a former congressman and current Michigan GOP chair. "President Trump will secure our border and protect Michigan families when elected in November. I look forward to welcoming him back in West Michigan next week for this important discussion."

Hoesktra's statement refers to a homicide that recently happened in the Grand Rapids area. Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 25, a citizen of Mexico, has been charged in the fatal shooing of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia, who he was in a relationship with. Ortiz-Vite was deported to Mexico in 2020, but had reentered the U.S. illegally after that.

The last time Trump visited Michigan was in February, when he held a rally in Oakland County.

Biden also recently visited Michigan, where he made a stop in Saginaw County to garner support from voters ahead of the election.

As both candidates work to secure votes in the key battleground state, recent polls show that Biden and Trump are now tied in Michigan, at 45% of voters each.