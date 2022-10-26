Electric truck maker VIA Motors announces new headquarters, technical center in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Electric vehicle manufacturer Via Motors announced Tuesday its new headquarters and technical center in Auburn Hills.

The company, which has a technical center in Orem, Utah, says the facility will serve as a regional hub for its vehicle design and testing with the support of a $2.5 million Michigan Business Development Program grant, which is approved by the state Economic Development Corporation.

"Our goal is to provide the best electric work trucks for fleets everywhere, and this facility is critical to achieving that goal," Bob Purcell, CEO of VIA Motors, said in a statement. "We're excited and proud to partner with the city of Auburn Hills and the State of Michigan, tapping into the region's automotive expertise to help global fleets shift towards a zero emission, commercial electric vehicle (EV) future."

Via Motors, which was founded in 2010, manufactures electric work trucks with a variety of configurations, including box trucks, cutaways and walk-in vans for Class 2 to Class 5 commercial vehicles.

According to a press release, VIA Motors says it chose Michigan because of its "robust supply chain for electric vehicles and mobility."

Officials say the facility will create up to 300 jobs. Anyone interested can visit viamotors.com/via-delivers/careers.

"We are excited to welcome VIA Motors to the Auburn Hills community. Their expertise in sustainable and innovative mobility solutions are a welcomed addition to our growing EV solutions sector. This investment continues to build on Auburn Hills' reputation as a great place to invest and do business. We appreciate their confidence and look forward partnering with them to provide an environment where their business can grow and thrive," said Auburn Hills Mayor Kevin McDaniel.