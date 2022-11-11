Veterans Day celebration salutes World War II veterans in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Friday's edition of Ronnie's Roundup takes us to War Memorial Park in downtown Plymouth.

We caught up with two World War II veterans that were honored at Friday's event, 97-year-old Navy veteran William Neu and 99-year-old Army veteran Gene Overholt.

They both consider themselves big sports fans, and Overholt and Neu had plenty to say about the Michigan State Spartans as they prepare to take on Rutgers at home Saturday.

"Michigan State, they're going to have a battle...they might do it," Neu said.

As for the Maize and Blue, both veterans agree Michigan should win easy over Nebraska.

"Hands down they're going to win," Overholt said.

Michigan State takes on Rutgers Saturday at noon, while Michigan battles Nebraska at 3:30 pm.

Both teams are at home.