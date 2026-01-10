Demonstrators in Detroit protest against ICE and U.S. actions in Venezuela

From Venezuela to a woman being shot and killed in Minneapolis by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, people in Detroit are concerned. That's why they were protesting at Hart Plaza on Saturday afternoon.

"This is a show of solidarity. This is the working class. This is the grassroots of people coming together to say no," said protest organizer with the Democratic Socialists of America, Jonathan Mukes.

Mukes told CBS News Detroit he's dumbfounded with all that has happened in the first two weeks of 2026.

"We don't want our tax dollars going towards kidnapping other presidents of other countries. That's insane. We want our streets to be fixed. We want our schools to be affordable," said Mukes.

As protestors chanted and held up signs, they said they don't want their communities to be torn apart.

Audrey Bourriad spoke to the crowd. She said ICE is tearing families apart every day in Detroit and the death of Renee Good in Minneapolis was the tipping point for those frustrated by the Trump administration's approach to immigration enforcement.

"We have hundreds of people in our community who have been abducted. ICE is very secretive, so it feels like no one is being abducted because we don't see them getting abducted, but that's not true," said Bourriad.

"If our state leadership was doing enough, we would not be out here," said Mukes.

CBS News Detroit has learned that Detroit City Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero requested clarification from the city's legal department on what the city's policy is when there's a presence of ice agents within the city.

While city and state leadership have not commented, people protesting want something to be done.

"We want a statement from the police departments everywhere and every single city in Michigan ... that says no ICE here will ever receive resources for us. We want that statement published," said Bourriad.