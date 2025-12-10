Vehicle stolen from Ohio found in Monroe County as deputies served a warrant

A Monroe County man was arrested in Whiteford Township, Michigan, after authorities recovered a vehicle stolen out of Ohio and other suspected stolen property.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to a home on Samaria Road in Whiteford Township about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to follow up on a tip about a wanted fugitive who was at that location. Once officers arrived, they found the suspect, a 34-year-old man from Ottawa Lake, Michigan, in a vehicle and placed him under arrest.

Deputies said they later learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from Toledo, Ohio.

There was also additional suspected stolen property in the vehicle.

The man was lodged at Monroe County Jail on the felony drug warrant that originally led deputies to the home, the report said.

Additional charges are pending, including receiving and concealing stolen property.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation. Anyone who has information to share with deputies is asked to call 734-240-7530. Anonymous tips also can be reported to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.