Families deal with damaged vehicles after water main break in Southwest Detroit

The fallout from Monday's flooding caused by a water main break in Southwest Detroit is extending far beyond damage to homes.

On Thursday, flyers were left on vehicles that appeared to have been damaged. One family says all six of its vehicles are likely totaled.

Sherri Luszczynski says the past few days have been devastating. Her daughter's car was towed on Thursday, and her husband and sons' trucks are expected to be damaged beyond repair.

"They towed two of them yesterday, a 2015 F-150 that is definitely a total loss. I had, or have, a 2020 Ranger that the insurance company basically told me that if there is water inside it's probably a loss," Luszczynski told CBS News Detroit. "I have a cousin that is lending me a vehicle so I can get to work tomorrow."

In a news conference, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the city would provide assistance to help residents tow their vehicles and help get them off the streets.

Luszczynski says she is grateful that the city is stepping up to offer help, but she is also very hopeful that officials will keep their promises throughout the process.

"We just deal and hope the insurance companies cover everything and that the city follows through on what they said and covers what the insurance companies don't," she said.