University of Michigan student fled to China after being charged with voting illegally, FBI says

Shooting near a Detroit high school; Detroit Grand Prix weekend begins; and more top stories

A Chinese national charged with voting illegally at the University of Michigan has fled the U.S.

Haoxiang Gao was attending the Ann Arbor-based university in October 2024 and lived on campus, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation last month.

Safety officials with the school spoke with Gao on Oct. 28 after hearing reports that he had unlawfully cast a vote in the 2024 general election. Gao admitted during the conversation that he registered to, and cast, a vote at a polling location on campus on Oct. 27, according to court documents.

Gao was charged by the state on Oct. 30 with one count each of unauthorized elector attempting to vote and making a false affidavit for the purpose of securing voter registration, court records show.

During Gao's arraignment, a judge ordered him to surrender his Chinese passport and not to leave Michigan. The FBI said in the filing that Gao's passport was in the possession of school safety officials during the court hearing.

According to charges, he boarded a Delta flight from Detroit International Airport to Shanghai, China, on Jan. 19 using a Chinese passport in his name.

A warrant for Gao was issued after he missed court hearings on March 6 and April 24.

He has been federally charged with flight to avoid prosecution, though the U.S. does not have an extradition treaty with China.

Studies and investigations have found very few instances of noncitizens voting in federal elections in modern history. Analysis by the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice found 30 cases of noncitizens suspected of voting in the 2024 general election reported by election officials out of 23.5 million votes cast in the 42 jurisdictions reviewed.

