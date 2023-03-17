Watch CBS News
Local News

UPDATE: I-94 reopened after emergency repairs completed on Liberty Road Bridge

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the emergency repairs on the Liberty Road Bridge over I-94 in Ann Arbor have been completed, and the freeway has reopened.

Crews repaired damage to the beam under the Liberty Road Bridge. 

MDOT officials say Liberty Road over I-94 was reopened in a single-lane configuration with a temporary traffic signal. The traffic signal will allow for two-way traffic in this area and will remain in place until MDOT has a contract to repair the bridge.

This work was part of a $252,000 emergency project after a truck crashed into the bridge on March 13. 

"It was a real herculean effort by Toebe Construction and the MDOT team to get this busy freeway reopened," said Greg Losch, MDOT University Region engineer. "I-94 is a significant corridor for commuters, travelers, and commercial traffic. We appreciate both teams being so responsive to the needs of the local community."  

First published on March 17, 2023 / 10:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.