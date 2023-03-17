UPDATE: I-94 reopened after emergency repairs completed on Liberty Road Bridge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the emergency repairs on the Liberty Road Bridge over I-94 in Ann Arbor have been completed, and the freeway has reopened.

Crews repaired damage to the beam under the Liberty Road Bridge.

MDOT officials say Liberty Road over I-94 was reopened in a single-lane configuration with a temporary traffic signal. The traffic signal will allow for two-way traffic in this area and will remain in place until MDOT has a contract to repair the bridge.

This work was part of a $252,000 emergency project after a truck crashed into the bridge on March 13.

"It was a real herculean effort by Toebe Construction and the MDOT team to get this busy freeway reopened," said Greg Losch, MDOT University Region engineer. "I-94 is a significant corridor for commuters, travelers, and commercial traffic. We appreciate both teams being so responsive to the needs of the local community."