I-94 closed in Ann Arbor for emergency repairs after truck hits bridge

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation reminds drivers that I-94 will be closed in Ann Arbor for repairs after a truck hit the Liberty Road bridge on March 13.

The emergency repair work requires the closure of the State Road and Ann Arbor Road/Saline Road ramps to westbound I-94, followed by the closure of the northbound and southbound US-23 ramps to westbound I-94. Crews will also close westbound I-94.

The closure begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, and work is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. on Friday, March 17.

In addition, Liberty Road will be closed over I-94, between Liberty Pointe Drive and Towne Road.

Traffic will be detoured to northbound US-23.

The following is a breakdown of closure times, according to MDOT:

The northbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

The southbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

The Ann Arbor Road/Saline Road ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from 4 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

The State Street ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from 4 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

MDOT officials say drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The $252,000 emergency repairs project will remove the damages beams under the Liberty Road bridge, which was built in 1956.