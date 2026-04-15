University of Michigan president-elect Kent Syverud diagnosed with brain cancer

University of Michigan president-elect Kent Syverud announced Wednesday that he is being treated for a form of brain cancer and will no longer be able to serve as the school's president.

In a letter Wednesday, Syverud said he wasn't feeling well last week and sought medical care at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse before traveling to the University of Michigan for an additional assessment from specialists. Syverud is currently undergoing treatment at the University of Michigan

"I am aware that I am one of many, many people who face a diagnosis like this — people who show up each day with courage. I take inspiration from all of them," Syverud wrote in a letter. "I want you to know that I am ready to meet this challenge. I am approaching this with optimism, with determination, and with full confidence in the people who are caring for me. I believe in the road ahead, and I intend to walk it with everything I have."

Syverud, who previously served as chancellor and president of Syracuse University, was approved by the Board of Regents as the University of Michigan's 16th president in January.

University of Michigan Board of Regents Chair Mark Bernstein said Syverud will serve as a professor of law at the university's law school and as a special advisor to the Board of Regents.

"While my diagnosis and treatment will prevent me from serving as the 16th President of the University of Michigan, I am deeply moved by the generosity of the Regents, who have invited me to continue contributing as a professor in the Law School and as a special advisor to the Board," Syverud said. "My wife Ruth and I look forward with great anticipation to rejoining this remarkable community."

Domenico Grasso will continue to serve as the school's interim president until the school's next president begins service. Grasso has been serving in that capacity since May 2025, when then-president Santa Ono announced his decision to step down to pursue the University of Florida's top role.

Bernstein says the board will re-engage the search process as soon as possible.

The above video first aired on Jan. 12, 2026.