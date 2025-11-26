University of Michigan football players hand out turkeys in Detroit

Michigan football players were passing more than the pigskin in Detroit ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

The student-athletes helped package groceries from Forgotten Harvest and other donors on Wednesday in Detroit for those in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

"Turkeys are heavy, so taking turkeys and a box of dry produce and peppers and tomatoes to their car, making sure they're well on their way with some good hearty food," Michigan quarterback Davis Warren said. "To be able, you know, give everyone a turkey on the table on Thursday and to be able to enjoy time with their family and friends and not have to worry about not having food or anything like that, it means a lot to us as a team."

A total of 200 turkeys, along with hot pretzels from a former Michigan player and warm socks, also were given away.

Anna Britnell, who helped organize the event, said even though there is a big game for these players this weekend, volunteering at the giveaway was a good time to take a break and give back.

"It's always a good time to take those pause moments and take time to recognize that there are people in need and people that we can help who are right next door and in our communities," said Britnell.

Ellie Leach, who came to volunteer with her dad, said she's happy to be able to give back to the community, too. She added that there are two things she's looking forward to on the holiday: "The food. Just playing Thanksgiving games and spending time with family."