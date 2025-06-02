Ann Arbor community reacts after hundreds of peonies destroyed at University of Michigan garden

Vandalism at the W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden at the University of Michigan has caused a public outcry.

The beloved plants only bloom for a short time each year, and many of the plants are more than 100 years old.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 1, staff at Nichols Arboretum reported severe damage to roughly 800 plants, which had had their flowers cut off.

Once officers with the university's Division of Public Safety and Security arrived, they discovered papers left behind. While no group or organization has been identified or claimed responsibility, one of the papers read in part: "Plant lives don't matter. Human lives do ... Palestinian lives deserve to be cared for more than these flowers."

The paper also urged readers to: "Replace your US flag with a Palestinian flag."

"It's very sad," said community member Teresa Singh. "I'm surprised why it happened and how it's related to the issue that they are protesting."

"It broke my heart when I realized what happened — I saw a volunteer here cleaning it up," added community member Della Reese James.

Tom Friedlander has been visiting the Peony Garden for 55 years and called it a "world heritage-level peony garden."

"We were pretty appalled, of course, as anyone would be who appreciates this amazing resource," said Friedlander.

Frankie Mautone was visiting the garden with her young son between appointments at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

"It's devastating," she said. "There are so many people who stay in the hospital for such a long time because of their illness, and this is just a place for them to come to have a little reprieve."

The garden is located a short walk from the hospital and next door to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ann Arbor.

Medical staff from the children's and adult hospitals are frequently seen strolling the gardens and sitting on benches during their work breaks.

University police said it is "actively investigating this criminal incident and is committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions."

University of Michigan Director of Public Affairs Kay Jarvis also said, in part:

"We unequivocally condemn the destruction of property and any act of vandalism on our campus ... We urge all community members to channel their voices through constructive and meaningful dialogue."

Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum posted an update on social media Monday, thanking the community for its support and sharing that two-thirds of the plants were unharmed and are set to reach peak bloom in the coming days.