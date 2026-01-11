University of Michigan Board of Regents set to elect school's 16th president

The University of Michigan says its Board of Regents will hold a special meeting on Monday to elect the school's 16th president.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the university's website.

The Ann Arbor-based university hired a Chicago-based executive search firm, Spencer Stuart, to look for its next president last July, two months after former President Santa Ono announced he was planning to take the role of president at the University of Florida.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the firm on Sunday afternoon for information on who is under consideration for the position. The firm said in response, in part, "On behalf of the University of Michigan, we want to thank you for your interest. Consultants from Spencer Stuart, a global executive search and leadership advisory firm, have been retained by the University of Michigan to recruit its next President."

CBS News Detroit has also reached out to Regent Sarah Hubbard for comment.

Ono received initial approval from the University of Florida's Board of Trustees, but was rejected by the Florida Board of Governors a week later. Last August, the Ellison Institute of Technology in the United Kingdom announced that Ono would be its new global president.

Domenico Grasso has been leading U of M as its interim president since last May and has helped lead the search for the school's next president.

"We are committed to identifying and hiring a visionary and dynamic leader who believes deeply in our core values and has a commitment to excellence in education, research, student life and health care," the school's website said.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.

Note: The attached video first aired on May 9, 2025.