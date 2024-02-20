Judge sets $5M bond for UCCS double murder suspect Judge sets $5M bond for UCCS double murder suspect 00:30

On Tuesday, a judge set a cash-only bond for $5 million for the man accused in a double murder at the University of Colorado- Colorado Springs campus last week. Nicholas Jordan was arrested in Colorado Springs on Monday morning.

Nicholas Jordan in court CBS

A 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found dead with gunshot wounds early Friday morning in Crestone House in the Alpine Village area. They were identified over the weekend as Samuel Knopp, a registered UCCS student from Parker, and Celie Rain Montgomery, who was from Pueblo. Colorado Springs police confirmed to CBS News Colorado that Jordan and Knopp were roommates.

Nicholas Jordan is accused of shooting and killing two students at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police Department

Jordan, 25, is from Detroit and is enrolled as a student at UCCS.

The UCCS campus was placed on lockdown and all classes were canceled that day. Police ruled out a murder-suicide and determined it was an isolated incident.