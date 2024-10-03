UAW members rally in Sterling Heights over contract with Stellantis

UAW members call on Stellantis to "keep the promise"

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Members of United Auto Workers Local 1264 in Sterling Heights hosted multiple chapters Thursday to discuss a possible strike over what they say is a breach of their contracts with Stellantis.

"They're breaching our contract and not keeping their word," said Dana Harris. "There are a lot of things going on."

Harris, who has worked at Stellantis for 24 years, is upset about the company's alleged attempt to move production lines to foreign countries.

"In September, I got a text that the company was letting me go indefinitely," said Terrence Hill.

Hill told CBS News Detroit that he spent several years as a temporary employee, where he was paid half the amount of permanent employees for the same amount of work. Six months before he received the text about his layoff, he was moved to a permanent team member.

"I was so excited," Hill said. "I was finally paid the same for the same work."

Hill wasn't the only one who got a text that day either. Over a dozen others say they received word through text that they were laid off.

Hill claims that over a dozen of his coworkers got the same message just six months after they had all been moved from temporary employees to permanent workers.

"They sent them a text while they were on the line stating that that day would be their last day," Hill said. "Stellantis is a company that hides behind their phones instead of just coming face to face with us."

Stellantis COO Carlos Zarlenga issued the following statement:

"Let me be crystal clear, we have abided by and will continue to abide by the 2023 collective bargaining agreement. It is in everyone's best interest to have a healthy company that can compete in a global marketplace. This is a time for us to work together, not against each other."

Zarlenga also says the terms of Stellantis' agreement with UAW give no authority for members to strike over investments made at home or abroad.

But the hundreds of union members in Sterling Heights on Thursday disagreed.

"We have to work together. We are in the middle of a fight," Harris told CBS News Detroit. "If it comes down to us striking we have to do what we have to do."