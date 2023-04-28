$5K reward for info on man wanted for setting woman's body on fire after Washtenaw County murder

(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a 21-year-old man wanted in the murder of a 21-year-old Washtenaw County woman.

Bashid Bristal-Davis, 28, is accused of assisting in placing a victim in the trunk of a vehicle in Ypsilanti Township and transporting her to another location before setting the vehicle and victim on fire.

The incident happened on Nov. 11, 2022.

"Bashid Bristal-Davis is accused of a serious offense which demonstrates a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."

Authorities describe Bristal-Davis as a Black man, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Bristal-DAvis is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 1-866-865-TIPS (8477) or by using the USMS Tips App.