Detroit police search for driver after 2 women killed in crash

An investigation is underway after two women were killed in a hit-and-run incident last week in Detroit.

Police say that at about 1 a.m. on Friday, April 25, a white 2017 Audi A4 struck a silver Hyundai Tucson in the area of Lahser Road and Keeler Street. The driver of the Audi A4 got out of the car and ran from the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP or DetroitRewards.tv.