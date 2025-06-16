Two teenagers injured in illegal block party shooting in Detroit

Two injured after shooting during block party

Two teenagers were injured during a shooting at a weekend gathering that Detroit Police called "an illegal street party."

The shooting was reported about 12:09 a.m. Sunday in the 15700 block of Coyle Street. Someone fired a weapon in the area, striking and injuring two teenage females, police said.

One of the teens was taken by ambulance to a local hospital; the other was taken by private vehicle to a hospital.

Police describe the injuries as "non life-threatening," and say the incident is still under investigation.

Officers ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or CrimeStoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.

Detroit's block party rules call for an application filed to city hall should a block or a portion of a street be closed for a day, with the party hours limited to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hosts and property owners where illegal block parties take place are subject to city code violations of disturbing the peace or disorderly conduct.