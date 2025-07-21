Two stolen Jeeps recovered after police pursuit in Monroe County

Taylor teen killed in fatal shooting, funeral today for Alex Habib, and other top stories

Two stolen Jeep Wranglers that were driven out of Ohio into Michigan were recovered after a police pursuit early Monday in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in its report that Michigan authorities got involved about 1 a.m. when Monroe County Central Dispatch was alerted to three stolen Jeeps possibly heading into Michigan. Deputies then positioned themselves along Interstate 75 to be on the lookout for the vehicles.

Shortly after that call, Central Dispatch got multiple reports of three Jeep Wranglers traveling at high rates of speed along another northbound route: South Telegraph Road, US-24.

The vehicles were spotted by Monroe Police Department officers when they drove into the city, and a pursuit began. City police handed off the pursuit to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office as the stolen vehicles neared the northbound city limits.

A deputy who was by this time in the area of Stewart Road, on the north side of the city limits, saw one of the Jeeps westbound at a high rate of speed. A second deputy saw a second jeep turning north on North Monroe Street at Stewart Road, also at a high rate of speed.

Both deputies began pursuits as the suspects split up, one westbound and the other northbound.

The westbound Jeep continued speeding onto Bluebush Road, with no headlights on. The deputy followed the Jeep's brake lights as it traveled north on Steffas Road near South Stony Creek Road where it left the road, and drove behind a house.

That driver ran off into a nearby wooded area.

In the meantime, the northbound Jeep turned from North Monroe Street east onto Newport Road where it got on northbound I-75. The vehicle left the road, landed into thick vegetation. That driver got out and ran off.

While the two stolen vehicles were recovered and towed, the suspects could not be located.

The South Rockwood Police Department, Michigan State Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Drone Team and K-9 Unit also assisted on this case.

The incident remains under investigation by Deputy Sheriffs Brent Thomas and Andrew Boski of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies ask that anyone with information to share call 734-240-7530, or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.