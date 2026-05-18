Three small planes flip over at Lansing airport during severe weather, officials say

Officials say three planes were damaged at the Capital Region International Airport on Monday amid severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, two of the planes flipped on their sides while parked at the time, and the other flipped upside down while being towed.

No injuries were reported, NWS says.

Michigan faced a high risk of severe weather, including high winds. NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Lansing that was effective through 4 p.m. Monday. Officials predicted wind gusts up to 70 mph.

In Southeast Michigan, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 8 p.m. on Monday for Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The weather threat includes heavy rainfall, hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado.