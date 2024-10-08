Two Michigan police officers charged with misconduct, felonious assault for deploying K-9 on detained suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Sterling Heights police officers were charged with misconduct and felonious assault for deploying a K-9 on an arrested individual, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.

The charges against officers James Sribniak and Jack Currie stem from the arrest of a Roseville man on Feb. 25, 2024.

State officials say the officers were chasing the man, who fled from a traffic stop. Police caught the man suspected of domestic violence and used tasers on him. Officials say Currie urged Sribniak to deploy the K-9 to bite the man, which Sribniak eventually ordered the dog to do.

The man was bit in his posterior right hip.

"K9 assistance can be a valuable tool for law enforcement but must be deployed with good judgment," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "K9 Officers are rigorously trained in the proper use of police dogs and should be held to the highest standards of conduct. We should be able to trust them to not deploy a dog as an unnecessary and unlawful punitive measure to brutally attack a human being. In this incident, deploying a K9 on a suspect already on the ground and well-surrounded by officers is not only horrific but illegal. My office remains committed to thoroughly investigating and prosecuting police misconduct."

Currie and Sribniak have not yet been arraigned