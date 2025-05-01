Watch CBS News
Crime

Two men charged in shooting at Detroit nightclub

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Court hearing for hospital shooting suspect; 3-year-old attacked by dog; and more top stories
Court hearing for hospital shooting suspect; 3-year-old attacked by dog; and more top stories 04:00

Two men are facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting near a nightclub in Detroit, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Alveon Roosevelt Kindle, 21, of Clinton Township, is charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and three counts of felony firearm. Paule Monyee Kindle, 23, of Southfield, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of felony firearm.

Both men were arraigned on Thursday and remanded to jail. 

Two men charged in shooting at Detroit nightclub
Alveon Kindle (left) and Paul Kindle Detroit Police Department

Prosecutors say on April 28, the men allegedly robbed the victim of his necklace. When the victim attempted to retrieve is necklace, Alveon Kindle allegedly fired a gun multiple times, wounding the victim.

Responding officers located the victim in front of the club. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 14, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 20.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.