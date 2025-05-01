Two men charged in shooting at Detroit nightclub

Court hearing for hospital shooting suspect; 3-year-old attacked by dog; and more top stories

Two men are facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting near a nightclub in Detroit, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Alveon Roosevelt Kindle, 21, of Clinton Township, is charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and three counts of felony firearm. Paule Monyee Kindle, 23, of Southfield, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of felony firearm.

Both men were arraigned on Thursday and remanded to jail.

Alveon Kindle (left) and Paul Kindle Detroit Police Department

Prosecutors say on April 28, the men allegedly robbed the victim of his necklace. When the victim attempted to retrieve is necklace, Alveon Kindle allegedly fired a gun multiple times, wounding the victim.

Responding officers located the victim in front of the club. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 14, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 20.