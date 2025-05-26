Two teenagers seriously injured after rollover crash in Washtenaw County

Two teenagers were injured in the aftermath of a rollover crash early Sunday near Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. on northbound US-23 near Geddes Road in Washtenaw County's Ann Arbor Township, according to a report from the Michigan State Police, Brighton post.

The driver, a 17-year-old male from Ypsilanti, was taken to Trinity Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he was listed in critical condition. He was ejected from the 2018 Nissan Rogue during the crash.

The passenger, a 16-year-old female, was trapped in the SUV when first responders arrived. She was also taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Troopers said the preliminary investigation showed the Nissan was southbound on US-23 when the driver lost control, crossed the median and rolled several times.

Northbound US-23 near Geddes Road was closed from about 3 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. as a result of the crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports.

The investigation is continuing. Troopers ask that anyone who has information to share about the crash contact the Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.